Actors join fight to save Scottish salmon

The fight against wild salmon disappearing from Scotland’s rivers has reeled in two big names from the world of entertainment.

Actors Robson Green and Jim Murray have both been appointed as ambassadors of the Atlantic Salmon Trust, whose patron is Prince Charles.

The pair join just a few months after a report warned that wild salmon in Scotland’s rivers are near “crisis point”.

Fish farming, global warming, pollution and human activity have all been blamed – at least in part – in the past.

The official catch statistics for salmon and sea trout in 2018 were the lowest levels since records began.

Scottish Government figures released in April showed the country’s wild salmon and sea trout populations remain critically small, with the 2019 catch only marginally better than 2018.

Cutting It and Suspects star Mr Murray said: “Wild Atlantic salmon are a vital part of our marine ecosystem, the canaries of our rivers and oceans. Their future as a species is now near tipping point and yet very few people are aware of this impending crisis.”

Soldier, Soldier and Wire In The Blood star Mr Green is well known in fishing circles presenting TV shows such as Extreme Fishing.