Life according to: TV’s favourite weatherman, Sean Batty

We catch up with TV’s favourite weatherman on remembering family and taking up writing.

How did you celebrate Hogmanay growing up?

I come from a small family – it was just me, my mum and my gran and grandpa. I remember being round at my grandparents’ quite a lot, and my grandpa would spend hours polishing glasses that never got used at any other time of year, and those dishes shaped like Christmas trees for the snacks.

Did you watch much Hogmanay television?

My mum and I used to love Dorothy Paul – she was an icon. For me growing up she was a legend associated with New Year. Then there was Rikki Fulton and the Reverend I. M. Jolly – that was a staple of bringing in the bells.

Do you get emotional during New Year?

As I’ve got older I’ve probably become more emotional. I’ve done this thing for the past several years – about 11.30pm I light a candle to remember family members and friends who are no longer here. I’ll leave that candle until it burns out. It’s just my reflective moment to think about the year that’s gone, and what’s to come. I said to the producers we should do a wee reflective moment in this programme, too – it’s important to Scottish people, I think.

Do you have any resolutions?

I had New Year’s resolutions from last year I didn’t achieve – I’m just going to roll them over to next year. In 2019, I wanted to get my pilot’s licence, and to start writing books. I’ve been wanting to write children’s books. I’ve got all these great ideas, but I’ve not found the time.

Have you had any Hogmanay disasters?

I’ve never gone out at Hogmanay – I’m not really the type. There’s no way I’m paying extra money for a taxi or £10 to get into a normal pub. I get really annoyed at the weather, though. I never switch off.

Are you a good ceilidh dancer?

I’m alright, mainly because it was one of the things we were taught in school. In November, PE classes turned from football to dancing, to everyone’s dismay. I remember when being in the wee circle swapping partners and thinking: “Oh no, not them!” whenever certain people came around. Fond memories.

Did anything go wrong with hosting?

One of the traditions we look at is the black bun, but I don’t like currants. We filmed the section and the black bun was ready to eat. All I could think during filming was: “When’s the best time to tell the crew I can’t eat this?” I gave it a go and I was pleasantly surprised.

Sean’s Very Scottish Hogmanay, featuring Jennifer Reoch, is on STV, tonight at 11.30pm